England players must be more "streetwise" or risk losing...

Gareth Southgate has revealed plans to speak with Jamie Vardy after the Leicester striker was branded a cheat for getting Sevilla star Sami Nasri sent off in the Champions League. But while insisting he won't brazenly encourage his stars to embrace a gamesmanship culture, new England boss Southgate recalled David Beckham's disastrous red card against Argentina during the 1998 World Cup in France.

