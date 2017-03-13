England players must be more "streetwise" or risk losing...
Gareth Southgate has revealed plans to speak with Jamie Vardy after the Leicester striker was branded a cheat for getting Sevilla star Sami Nasri sent off in the Champions League. But while insisting he won't brazenly encourage his stars to embrace a gamesmanship culture, new England boss Southgate recalled David Beckham's disastrous red card against Argentina during the 1998 World Cup in France.
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
|Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
