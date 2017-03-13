England have slim pickings in attack ...

England have slim pickings in attack ahead of World Cup - and our hopes aren't much higher

13 hrs ago Read more: Mirror.co.uk

I'm even more worried about England's goalscoring potential at the World Cup in Russia next year than I was about their strike-force ahead of Euro 2016. We seem to be pinning all our hopes for success in 2018 on Harry Kane , which is troubling enough on its own but even more so when you consider he has twice injured the same ankle this season.

