England, Argentina in with South Korea in U20 World Cup

" England and Argentina will renew their soccer rivalry in the group stage of the Under-20 World Cup in May. At the official draw on Wednesday, England and Argentina were placed in Group A along with tournament host South Korea and Guinea. The draw took place in the city of Suwon, just south of the capital Seoul, and featured former Argentina stars Diego Maradona and Pablo Aimar, who won the trophy as players in 1979 and 1997 respectively.

