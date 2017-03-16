Earthquakes' David Bingham added to U.S. roster for World Cup qualifiers
Goalkeeper David Bingham, who has started the past 70 games for the Earthquakes, has been added to the U.S. roster for the Americans' World Cup qualifying showdown against Honduras, the team announced Thursday. Bingham, 27, replaces starter Brad Guzan, who isn't available because of personal reasons that don't involve an injury.
