Did Samuel Eto'o just ditch countryma...

Did Samuel Eto'o just ditch countryman Issa Hayatou in Caf presidential race?

16 hrs ago Read more: Sporting News

The Cameroon legend says change is inevitable despite his compatriot seeking an extension to his 29-year-long reign at the top of the continent's game With a few days to the most contentious Caf presidential race in living memory, the biggest snag on incumbent Issa Hayatou's hopes of retaining his position might have come from his countryman, striker Samuel Eto'o who has said change at the top would be good for African football. The Cameroon legend, who won two Africa Cup of Nations titles in 2000 and 2002, an Olympic gold in 2000 and three Uefa Champions League titles, is the most successful African footballer in history.

