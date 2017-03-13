Dempsey, Howard, Cameron back on US roster for qualifiers
In this June 11, 2016, file photo, United States' Clint Dempsey reacts after scoring against Paraguay during the first half of a Copa America Group A soccer match in Philadelphia. Dempsey was selected for the U.S. roster by coach Bruce Arena on Wednesday, March 15, 2017, for the team's World Cup qualifiers against Honduras and Panama.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
|Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC