Dempsey hat trick lifts US over Honduras 6-0 to rebound
United States' Clint Dempsey, center, celebrates his free-kick goal with teammate Geoff Cameron, right, during the second half of a World Cup qualifying soccer match against Honduras on Friday, March 24, 2017, in San Jose, Calif. less United States' Clint Dempsey, center, celebrates his free-kick goal with teammate Geoff Cameron, right, during the second half of a World Cup qualifying soccer match against Honduras on Friday, March 24, 2017, ... more United States' Christian Pulisic, right, stops a pass next to a Honduras defender during the first half of a World Cup qualifying soccer match Friday, March 24, 2017, in San Jose, Calif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar 23
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC