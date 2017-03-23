Dempsey hat trick lifts US over Hondu...

Dempsey hat trick lifts US over Honduras 6-0 to rebound

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

United States' Clint Dempsey, center, celebrates his free-kick goal with teammate Geoff Cameron, right, during the second half of a World Cup qualifying soccer match against Honduras on Friday, March 24, 2017, in San Jose, Calif. less United States' Clint Dempsey, center, celebrates his free-kick goal with teammate Geoff Cameron, right, during the second half of a World Cup qualifying soccer match against Honduras on Friday, March 24, 2017, ... more United States' Christian Pulisic, right, stops a pass next to a Honduras defender during the first half of a World Cup qualifying soccer match Friday, March 24, 2017, in San Jose, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Players who have swapped the Premier League for... Mar 23 Players Phart 1
News Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor... Jan '17 MichaelNudite 1
News Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10) Dec '16 wondering 26
News Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Messi and deliberate 1
News With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Carol 1
News I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Cool 1
News Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16) May '16 PUTINs JUNKIES 5
See all FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,016 • Total comments across all topics: 279,815,212

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC