David Beckham, son walk out of pub after taunt from fans

London: Former soccer star David Beckham and his son Brooklyn reportedly walked out of a North London pub after the Wales national football team supporters taunted him. The former England captain was enjoying a drink with his son and singer Ed Sheeran when a group of Wales fans, who'd just watched 'Don't Take Me Home', a documentary about their soccer team's 2016 World Cup campaign, started mocking the retired player, reported Femalefirst.

