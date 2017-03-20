David Beckham, son walk out of pub after taunt from fans
London: Former soccer star David Beckham and his son Brooklyn reportedly walked out of a North London pub after the Wales national football team supporters taunted him. The former England captain was enjoying a drink with his son and singer Ed Sheeran when a group of Wales fans, who'd just watched 'Don't Take Me Home', a documentary about their soccer team's 2016 World Cup campaign, started mocking the retired player, reported Femalefirst.
