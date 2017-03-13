David Beckham Q&A: How old is the ex-...

David Beckham Q&A: How old is the ex-England captain and how much is he worth?

15 hrs ago Read more: Sporting News

We provide the answers to the top questions relating to the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star that you've been searching for David Beckham's popularity has endured beyond the end of his playing career, as evidenced by the thousands of questions asked about him on search engines every day. We've done our best to provide the answers you're looking for by gathering the most frequently searched-for queries on the ex-Manchester United and Real Madrid star in one place.

