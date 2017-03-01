David Beckham left pub due to rival jeers

The former England captain and his oldest son Brooklyn, who turned 18 on Saturday were enjoying a drink with their friend and neighbour on Thursday when a group of Wales fans, who had just watched 'Don't Take Me Home', a documentary about their national soccer team's 2016 World Cup campaign, began singing and mocking the retired player. A source told The Sun newspaper: "The boys were enjoying a catch up when suddenly the pub was taken over by Welsh fans at around 8.30pm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.