David Beckham is 'so so proud' of daughter Harper

The 41-year-old former England football captain has gushed about his youngest child - who he has with his wife Victoria Beckham - on social media after she successfully rode on her bicycle without any assistance for the "first time" over the weekend. The sporting hunk shared a video of his five-year-old child sporting a pink helmet whizzing along the pathway, whilst he ran beside her.

