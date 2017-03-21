Costa Rica expects tough Mexico despite injuries
While Andres Guardado, Hirving Lozano and Gio dos Santos are among the injured El Tri players, the Ticos say Mexico has the depth to be dangerous. While Costa Rica plans to roll out the same tactical plan it would've had Guardado been able to take part in Friday's World Cup qualification match, coach Oscar Ramirez already has taken his players through a run-down of what Mexico might look like when they meet at the Estadio Azteca.
