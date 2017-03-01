Conte shrugs off Inter rumours as he eyes long Chelsea stay

The Blues boss is ready to move his family to London as he ignores links back to Italy and instead focuses on building his legacy at Stamford Bridge Antonio Conte is ignoring rumours linking him with the Inter dugout as he eyes a long stay at Chelsea, hoping to move his wife and daughter to London next season. Conte has enjoyed a stellar first season with the Blues, who sit 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League after 26 matches.

