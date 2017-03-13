Clint Dempsey headlines five Sounders called into World Cup qualifying action
Sounders forward Clint Dempsey is five goals shy of Landon Donovan's all-time USMNT scoring record of 57. Sounders forward Clint Dempsey is rejoining the U.S. Men's National Team in a bench role for upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Honduras and Panama. Dempsey continues to work his way back from an irregular heartbeat that sidelined him for the season last August.
