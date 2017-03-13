Chris Coleman to ignore any Roy Keane jibes during Ireland clash
Republic of Ireland assistant Keane could be a brooding touchline presence at the Aviva Stadium on Friday after his controversial comments about Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho. Speaking as an ITV pundit, Keane questioned whether Mourinho was up to the demands of managing his old club after the Portuguese complained about United's crammed fixture list.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
|Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC