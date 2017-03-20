Chennaiyin FC part ways with coach Marco Materazzi
Chennai, March 6: Indian Super League franchise Chennaiyin FC has parted ways with Italian chief coach Marco Materazzi, who guided the southern outfit to glory in 2015 edition of the football tournament, it was announced on Monday. The 2006 FIFA World Cup winner was in charge of Chennaiyin in the first three seasons of the ISL.
