Canada to field young squad against Scotland in midweek soccer friendly

Nik Ledgerwood, Simeon Jackson and Adam Straith will lead a young Canadian squad against Scotland in a soccer friendly Wednesday. With the MLS season just starting, the squad draws mainly on European-based players.

