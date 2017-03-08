Canada Draw Tricky Group for 2017 CON...

Canada Draw Tricky Group for 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Waking The Red

The Canadian men's national soccer team just can't seem to avoid Honduras. This morning's draw for the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup, again paired the two familiar foes in the competition's Group A. Honduras has ended Canada's last two World Cup qualifying campaigns, including an infamous 8-1 victory in 2014 qualifying.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waking The Red.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor... Jan '17 MichaelNudite 1
News Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10) Dec '16 wondering 26
News Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Messi and deliberate 1
News With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Carol 1
News I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Cool 1
News Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16) May '16 PUTINs JUNKIES 5
News Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
See all FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,073 • Total comments across all topics: 279,402,941

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC