Canada Draw Tricky Group for 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup
The Canadian men's national soccer team just can't seem to avoid Honduras. This morning's draw for the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup, again paired the two familiar foes in the competition's Group A. Honduras has ended Canada's last two World Cup qualifying campaigns, including an infamous 8-1 victory in 2014 qualifying.
