Cahill in Socceroos squad for Asian World Cup qualifiers
" Ange Postecoglou has retained Tim Cahill in Australia's 23-man squad for a pair of Asian World Cup qualifiers, relying on the 37-year-old veteran to cover a lack of depth in the Socceroos' front third. The former Everton and New York Red Bulls attacker is one of six A-League players included in the squad for the qualifiers against Iraq next Thursday in Tehran, Iran, and against the United Arab Emirates the following week in Sydney.
