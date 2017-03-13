Cahill in Socceroos squad for Asian W...

Cahill in Socceroos squad for Asian World Cup qualifiers

" Ange Postecoglou has retained Tim Cahill in Australia's 23-man squad for a pair of Asian World Cup qualifiers, relying on the 37-year-old veteran to cover a lack of depth in the Socceroos' front third. The former Everton and New York Red Bulls attacker is one of six A-League players included in the squad for the qualifiers against Iraq next Thursday in Tehran, Iran, and against the United Arab Emirates the following week in Sydney.

