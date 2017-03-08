Bruce Arena: Julian Green still in co...

Bruce Arena: Julian Green still in contention of U.S. roster spot

9 hrs ago Read more: Sporting News

The young attacker could be part of the team that is called up for World Cup qualifiers against Honduras and Panama in March Bruce Arena says Julian Green is still in the mix for a spot on the United States roster for March's World Cup qualifiers. The 21-year-old attacker made the move from Bayern Munich to 2.Bundesliga side Stuttgart in January in hopes of securing more playing time.

Chicago, IL

