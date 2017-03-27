Brendan Rodgers was harshly dealt wit...

Brendan Rodgers was harshly dealt with by Liverpool, says Paul Walsh

Brendan Rodgers manager of Liverpool looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park on October 4, 2015 in Liverpool, England. LIVERPOOL European Cup finalist Paul Walsh reckons Brendan Rodgers was harshly dealt with when he was sacked as Anfield boss.

