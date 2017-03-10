Brazil set date for Germany rematch

Brazil set date for Germany rematch

Read more: Goal.com

The five-time world champions will meet their World Cup 2014 executioners in March 2018 as the Chevrolet Brasil Global Tour hits Berlin Chevrolet Brasil Global Tour is delighted to announce that Brazil will travel to Berlin to meet Germany on Tuesday, March 27, 2018. The clash, which will take place at the Olympiastadion, will mark the first time the two nations have met since their historic semi-final meeting at World Cup 2014, which saw eventual winners Germany run out 7-1 winners in Belo Horizonte.

