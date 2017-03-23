Brave Bradley Lowery to lead England out with - best friend' Jermain Defoe
A five-year-old whose battle with a rare cancer has touched the football world will be thrilled to lead England out at Wembley with his "best friend" Jermain Defoe, his mother said. Bradley Lowery was picked last month to be a mascot for the World Cup qualifier against Lithuania, since when his hero Defoe has been brought back into the England squad.
