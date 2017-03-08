Black Stars continue surge on FIFA ra...

Black Stars continue surge on FIFA ranking but stagnant in Africa

Ghana moved up two places to 43rd in the latest FIFA ranking released for the month of March but remained stagnant on the continent. Last month, the Black Stars profited from their semi-final place at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations to move nine places up.

