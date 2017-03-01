Big talent replaces big names for new MLS season

The 2017 Major League Soccer season gets under way this week and in place of big name 'marketing' signings, the transfer window has seen the arrival of a new wave of talent, particularly from South America. MLS built its profile on signing well-known players from Europe nearing the final years of their career, such as former Manchester United midfielder David Beckham, but several big-money players have hung up their boots during the off-season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KDXY-FM Jonesboro.