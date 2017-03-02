Berbatov to be reunited with Man Utd legend Giggs in charity match
The Bulgarian forward is set to face Real Madrid icon Luis Figo in a fixture at Sofia's Vasil Levski Stadium and is busy piecing together his side Dimitar Berbatov has revealed that former Manchester United team-mate Ryan Giggs will form part of his squad for a charity match against a Luis Figo XI. Two iconic forwards of the modern era are set to go head-to-head at Sofia's Vasil Levski National Stadium on June 14. Berbatov will be the main attraction in his native Bulgaria, but he is set to be joined on the field by a star-studded cast.
