Belgian wins a 15,000 Zeiss Award for Faroes project

A young photographer from Belgium has been announced as the winner of the 2017 Zeiss Photography Award for a month-long project on the inhabitants of a remote collection of islands off the north coast of Scotland. Kevin Faingnaert's FA royar series wins him a a 3,000 cash prize as well as a 12,000 worth of Zeiss lenses in the contest that was themed 'Seeing Beyond - Meaningful Places'.

