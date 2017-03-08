Bayern Munich after Real Madrid forward James Rodriguez26 min ago
Madrid, March 11 Bayern Munich chief coach Carlo Ancelotti reportedly wants to sign Real Madrid's Colombian forward James Rodriguez, who is struggling for playing time at the capital club here. James starred in the 2014 FIFA World Cup and soon joined the Madrid giants who were then coached by Italian Ancelotti.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
|Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC