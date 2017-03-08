Bayern midfielder Xabi Alonso to retire at end of season
The 35-year-old Alonso, who won the World Cup with Spain in 2010 and the European Championship in 2008 and 2012, says "I believe it's the right time. I always thought it would be better to quit sooner rather than later.
