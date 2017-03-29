Barcelona blow as Arda Turan to miss Sevilla and Juventus games
The Turkish midfielder's groin injury means he will be sidelined for three weeks at what is a crucial time in the Catalan club's battle for titles Barcelona attacking midfielder Arda Turan has been ruled out for three weeks with a groin injury, meaning he will miss key upcoming matches against Sevilla and Juventus. Arda underwent tests at Barca's training ground on Wednesday after suffering the problem while with Turkey during the international break.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar 23
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC