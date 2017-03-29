Barcelona blow as Arda Turan to miss Sevilla and Juventus games

The Turkish midfielder's groin injury means he will be sidelined for three weeks at what is a crucial time in the Catalan club's battle for titles Barcelona attacking midfielder Arda Turan has been ruled out for three weeks with a groin injury, meaning he will miss key upcoming matches against Sevilla and Juventus. Arda underwent tests at Barca's training ground on Wednesday after suffering the problem while with Turkey during the international break.

