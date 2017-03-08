Barca mounts 6-1 comeback to oust PSG; Roberto nets winner

Barcelona's Sergi Roberto celebrates after scoring the sixth goal during the Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, We... . Barcelona's Neymar, Luis Suarez and Sergi Roberto celebrate with team mates at the end of the Champions League round of 16, second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain at the Camp Nou stadium in Barce... BARCELONA, Spain - Barcelona completed the biggest comeback in Champions League history by beating Paris Saint-Germain 6-1 to reach the quarterfinals on Wednesday, scoring the decisive goal of a 6-5 victory on aggregate in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

