Atlanta United's Martinez to miss 4 to 6 weeks with injury
" Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez, who leads the MLS with five goals, will miss four to six weeks with a left quad injury. The team says Martinez, a native of Venezuela, suffered the injury last week when playing for the Venezuelan National Team in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification.
