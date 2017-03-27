Atlanta United's Martinez to miss 4 t...

Atlanta United's Martinez to miss 4 to 6 weeks with injury

7 hrs ago

" Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez, who leads the MLS with five goals, will miss four to six weeks with a left quad injury. The team says Martinez, a native of Venezuela, suffered the injury last week when playing for the Venezuelan National Team in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification.

