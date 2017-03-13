At this rate Neymar will surpass Pele, predicts Cafu

The Barcelona star is on fine form and has just three players ahead of him in Brazil's all-time scoring charts and has been tipped to surpass them all The Barcelona forward already has 50 international goals to his name, with only Pele, Ronaldo and Romario ahead of him in the country's scoring charts. Pele's tally of 77 Brazil goals puts him well ahead of the pack, but Cafu, Brazil's record appearance holder, thinks Neymar's quality and age means he is going to break the mark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.