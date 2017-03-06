"Asamoah Masterminded Kwasi Appiah Sa...

"Asamoah Masterminded Kwasi Appiah Sacking"

Football administrator Kofi Manu has alleged that immediate past deputy sports minister Vincent Oppong Asamoah led the campaign for the dismissal of Kwesi Appiah as Black Stars head coach. Appiah was relieved off his post after the 2014 FIFA World Cup finals in Brazil where Ghana had a calamitous campaign.

