Argentina to appeal Messi's four-match FIFA ban

The Barcelona star has been suspended by FIFA for abusing a linesman during his nation's win over Chile, but an appeal will be launched Argentina will appeal the four-match ban handed to Lionel Messi by FIFA, national team secretary Jorge Miadosqui has confirmed. The punishment, which rules Messi out of competitive action for his country until the final World Cup qualifier against Ecuador next season, was announced just hours before Argentina take on Bolivia in La Paz on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.