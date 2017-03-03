Argentina snub Icardi as Lavezzi makes cut instead
The Inter man was once again overlooked, while Hebei's struggling striker remains in the squad for two vital Conmebol qualifying clashes Argentina coach Edgardo Bauza has opted to snub Mauro Icardi for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers versus Chile and Bolivia. Bauza recently travelled to Italy to hold talks with the Inter striker, fuelling speculation could make the cut for this month's internationals.
