Another Chinese transfer window shuts, to the relief of some
For a second successive winter transfer window, the Chinese Super League has upset the established world soccer order with the spending power and ambition of its biggest clubs. It started in December as Shanghai SIPG agreed to pay $60 million to Chelsea for Brazil's Oscar in a move that prompted Antonio Conte, coach of the Premier League club, to warn about the challenge from the east.
