Ange recalls McKay, Maclaren misses out

BRISBANE captain Matt McKay is a step closer to his first Socceroos appearance in 10 months, but his Roar teammate Jamie Maclaren has missed the cut for Australia's two World Cup qualifiers this month. It's understood McKay will be the only Roar player named in an extended 30-man Socceroos squad for matches against Iraq in Tehran on March 24 and against United Arab Emirates in Sydney on March 28. Striker Maclaren, 23, started for the Socceroos in November's disappointing 2-2 draw with Thailand in Bangkok but failed to fire and was replaced in the 58th minute by Nathan Burns.

