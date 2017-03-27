After late goals broke Panama's heart...

After late goals broke Panama's hearts in 2013, US returns

With Panama about 90 seconds from reaching a playoff against New Zealand for a World Cup berth, Graham Zusi and Aron Johannsson scored in second-half stoppage time four years ago to give the already qualified United States a 3-2 win and eliminate the hosts. The U.S. will be back Tuesday night in a match that matters for both teams.

