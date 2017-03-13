AFC asked to protect Korean players, ...

AFC asked to protect Korean players, fans in World Cup qualifier in China

Read more: Korea Herald

South Korea's football governing body said Tuesday it has officially asked the Asian Football Confederation and its Chinese counterpart to prepare safety measures for Korean players and fans in the upcoming World Cup qualifying match in China. The Korea Football Association said the AFC and the Chinese Football Association will be asked to provide protections for Korean players and fans in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier slated for March 23 in Changsha, China.

