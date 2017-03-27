Adolfo Machado surprises Dynamo teammates with throwing skills
Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris battles for control of the ball against Houston Dynamo defender Adolfo Machado during the first half of the season opening MLS soccer game at BBVA Compass stadium, Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Houston. Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris battles for control of the ball against Houston Dynamo defender Adolfo Machado during the first half of the season opening MLS soccer game at BBVA Compass USA's midfielder Darlington Nagbe and Panama's defender Adolfo Machado vie for the ball during their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier football match in Panama City on March 28, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar 23
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC