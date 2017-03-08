Aberdeen should be ashamed of baiting McGhee - McDonald

JAMIE CARRAGHER ON XABI ALONSO: Why he was Liverpool's pass master, the wounds that never healed with Benitez over Barry and his gloating call from Euro 2008 after Spain's historic victory 'They have to go': Varnish calls for British Cycling board to resign as she considers legal action after shocking sexism claims cover-up SIR CLIVE WOODWARD: England should beat Scotland with ease... but if Farrell doesn't play it could be very close 'United are in great form... jumping all the way from sixth to sixth': Chelsea mock Mourinho's men ahead of cup clash 'I expected something dodgy and this has proved it': Varnish not surprised by British Cycling's cover-up following sexism claims 'Sutton have done it, Lincoln are still doing it... now we must cause an upset': Millwall boss Harris is ready for Spurs 'If he tries to run me in the channels then I'm smashing him': Lincoln defender Wood reveals ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.