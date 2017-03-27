5 things we learned from Spain's frie...

5 things we learned from Spain's friendly victory over France

German referee Felix Zwayer made full use of the FIFA 'VAR' system, which is being trailed by FIFA and which president Gianni Infantino would like to be showcased at the 2018 World Cup. While the marginal offside in Antoine Griezmann's opening goal at the start of the second half was not flagged by the assistant, the referee was alerted through a headset by his colleagues watching on monitors and, following a slight delay, was able to make the correct decision.

