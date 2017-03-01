2018 World Cup qualifiers is in jeopardy- Black Stars Vice Chairman

Black Stars Management Committee Vice Chairman, Wilfred Osei Kweku Palmer believes Avram Grant's successor will face a tough task qualifying the nation to its fourth consecutive FIFA World Cup. The Israeli tactician vacated his position as the head of the Black Stars following the expiration of his contract last month after guiding the team to a fourth-place finish in the just ended Africa Nations Cup in Gabon.

