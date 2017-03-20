2018 Fifa W/Cup: Eagles'll beat Cameroon for sole ticket- Onigbinde

F ormer CAF and FIFA Technical Instructor, Adegboye Onigbinde believes the crop of players being assembled by Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr will beat the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon for the sole ticket to the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Rohr has been praised for not subjecting himself to any form of pressure in terms of players invitation to the senior national team since he took over managerial role.

