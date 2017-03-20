2018 Fifa W/Cup: Eagles'll beat Camer...

2018 Fifa W/Cup: Eagles'll beat Cameroon for sole ticket- Onigbinde

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

F ormer CAF and FIFA Technical Instructor, Adegboye Onigbinde believes the crop of players being assembled by Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr will beat the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon for the sole ticket to the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Rohr has been praised for not subjecting himself to any form of pressure in terms of players invitation to the senior national team since he took over managerial role.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor... Jan '17 MichaelNudite 1
News Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10) Dec '16 wondering 26
News Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Messi and deliberate 1
News With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Carol 1
News I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Cool 1
News Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16) May '16 PUTINs JUNKIES 5
News Morris, US youth gain valuable experience befor... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
See all FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,416 • Total comments across all topics: 279,331,486

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC