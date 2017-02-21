Zidane hopes potential France return will boost Benzema

The Real Madrid manager hopes an international comeback will help to reinvigorate his fellow countryman, while he has also backed Keylor Navas Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane believes Karim Benzema's potential return to France's national team will prove to be a boost for the attacker. Benzema has been in international exile since being placed under formal investigation by French police in November 2015 over an alleged blackmail plot involving fellow international player Mathieu Valbuena.

