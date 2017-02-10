Yaya Toure: I joined Man City to make...

Yaya Toure: I joined Man City to make them more like United

14 hrs ago

The former Ivory Coast midfielder spoke of his delight at lifting trophies for City and insists he's not finished just yet Yaya Toure says that he joined Manchester City so he could help them become more like their rivals Manchester United. The 33-year-old, who signed for the club in 2010, has played an integral role in City's rise, helping them to their first ever Premier League titles, an FA Cup and two League Cups.

Chicago, IL

