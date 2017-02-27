When winning can be everythingFeb. 28, 2017, 11:41 PM Ast
When is winning not everything? The neutrals who watched England's EFL Cup final between Manchester United and Southampton might argue that that game was such an occasion. United won the match and the Cup 3-2, but the consensus among the media experts was that the wrong team had won; that the losers had played the better football by far, and had a legitimately good goal disallowed.
