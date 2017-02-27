West Indies squad named for Las Vegas Invitational America's Cup elite division
The Barbados Rugby Football Union delighted to announce the West Indies squad for the Las Vegas Invitational America's Cup elite division. The tournament will be played from March 2nd to the 4th.
