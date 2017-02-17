VIDEO: Ronaldinho unveils new single
The former Brazil and Barcelona star is a guest artist on a new song from electronica/dance artist DennisDJ. Watch the video and judge for yourself! The former Brazil and Barcelona legend is keeping himself busy making music since leaving Fluminense, and has unveiled his latest contribution to the world.
